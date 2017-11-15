DELCAMBRE — A Mass of Christian Burial will be held for Clement George, Sr., 63, from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday, November 18, 2017 at Saint Martin dePorres Catholic Church in Delcambre, LA.

He will await the resurrection at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church Cemetery in Delcambre, LA.

Visitation will be held on Saturday at the church commencing at 7:00 A.M. until 9:45 A.M. where a rosary will be prayed at 9:00 A.M.

A native and resident of Delcambre, LA, he passed at 2:31 P.M. Saturday, November 11, 2017 at his residence.

Clement was a 1974 Graduate of Delcambre High School. After graduation, he enlisted and proudly served in the United States Navy. He was a member of Saint Martin dePorres Catholic Church where he served as an Usher. He was a proud member of his American Legion Post 29 and the 705 Men’s Tailgaters Club.

He leaves to cherish his fond memory, his wife, Yvonne Taylor George of Delcambre, LA; two sons: Brock George (Daphne) and Adam George of Delcambre, LA; one step-son, Marco Joseph Jules (Shawna) of Lake Charles, LA; two daughters: Jepera George Jones (Kirby) of Anchorage, AL and Brittany George Henderson (Kendrick) of Abbeville, LA; two brothers: Richard George (Ada) of Coteau, LA and Sylvester George of Delcambre, LA; four sisters: Judy Goudeau and Lucille Ford both of Houston, TX , Rose Doucette (Calvin) of New Iberia, LA and Verna Jones of Delcambre, LA; eleven grandchildren, three step-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Eldridge George and Helen Reaux George; one son, Clement George, Jr.; three brothers, Anthony George, Sr., Benjamin George and James Clayton George.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Fletcher Funeral Home 609 West Admiral Doyle Drive New Iberia, Louisiana 70560. Condolences may be expressed at www.fletcherfuneralhomes.org.