September 11, 1923 ~ September 8, 2017

ABBEVILLE — Funeral services were held on Monday, September 11, 2017 at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville honoring the life of Clenis Joseph Gallet, 93, who died Friday, September 8, 2017 at Maison du Monde Living Center.

He was laid to rest at St. Paul Cemetery with Fr. Michael Richard officiating the services.

He is survived by his wife, Hazel Luquette Gallet of Abbeville; three sons, Donald Lee Gallet and his wife Betty of Port Arthur, TX, Randal James Gallet of Nederland, TX and Roger Dale Gallet of Beaumont, TX; three step children, Gene Dale Choate of Abbeville, David Joel Choate of Milton and Annette C. Hebert of Abbeville; four grandchildren; ten step grandchildren; six great grandchildren; and fifteen step great grandchildren.