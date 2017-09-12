Clenis Joseph Gallet

Tue, 09/12/2017 - 9:19am Shaun Hearen

September 11, 1923 ~ September 8, 2017

ABBEVILLE — Funeral services were held on Monday, September 11, 2017 at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville honoring the life of Clenis Joseph Gallet, 93, who died Friday, September 8, 2017 at Maison du Monde Living Center.
He was laid to rest at St. Paul Cemetery with Fr. Michael Richard officiating the services.
He is survived by his wife, Hazel Luquette Gallet of Abbeville; three sons, Donald Lee Gallet and his wife Betty of Port Arthur, TX, Randal James Gallet of Nederland, TX and Roger Dale Gallet of Beaumont, TX; three step children, Gene Dale Choate of Abbeville, David Joel Choate of Milton and Annette C. Hebert of Abbeville; four grandchildren; ten step grandchildren; six great grandchildren; and fifteen step great grandchildren.

Vermilion Today

Abbeville Meridional

318 N. Main St.
Abbeville, LA 70510
Phone: 337-893-4223
Fax: 337-898-9022

The Kaplan Herald

219 North Cushing Avenue
Kaplan, LA 70548

The Gueydan Journal

311 Main Street
Gueydan, LA 70542

The Abbeville Meridional Copyright © 2017