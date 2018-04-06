October 20, 1923 ~ April 6, 2018

ABBEVILLE — A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2:00 PM on Monday, April 9, 2018 at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church honoring the life of Clercy Joseph Prejean, 94, who died Friday, April 6, 2018 at Eastridge Nursing Center. He will be laid to rest at St. Mary Magdalen Cemetery with Fr. Michael Richard officiating the services.

Clercy was a devout catholic having devoted over 60 years as an usher at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus Council 2281, Abbeville Lions Club (# 3897) and March of Dimes.

He is survived by his two sisters, Velta Hebert and her husband Lawrence, and Veltie LeBouef and her husband W.J. “Sonny”; and fifteen nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Irene Broussard Prejean; parents, Ozear Prejean and the former Ozite Frederick; and brother, Norris Prejean.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Monday, April 9, 2018 from 10:00 AM until 1:45 PM when the procession will depart for the church. A rosary will be prayed by the Knights of Columbus at noon.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Abbeville, (337) 893-4661.