October 24, 1960 - September 29, 2017

A time to be born, and a time to die, a time to plant, and a time to pluck what is planted; Ecc 3:2

ABBEVILLE — Funeral services will be held honoring the life of Cleveland Plowden, III on Saturday October 7, 2017 at 11:00 AM at Mt. Triumph Baptist Church. He will be laid to rest at St. Paul Cemetery with Pastor E. I. Sullivan officiating the services.

On September 29, 2017 at 6:27 AM an angel of the Lord came to free Bro. Cleveland Plowden III from this world’s challenges.

Cleveland was born to the late Cleveland Plowden, Jr. and Mrs. Sylvia Andrus Brown on October 24, 1960 at the Crowley American Legion Hospital in Crowley, LA. He was baptized at an early age at Mt. Triumph Baptist Church.

He attended elementary and junior high school in Abbeville, LA. He also attended Henry High School where he graduated in 1978.

Down through the years he remained faithful to God and the church, where he participated in the adult choir, male chorus and he served on the Deacon Board. Cleve used his God given gifts to sing for funerals, weddings and family gatherings.

He was employed by the Vermilion Parish Policy Jury for 20 years and for 12 years until his passing he was employed with Otto Hebert Lumber Company in Delcambre, LA.

Cleve had a real passion for wrestling, and football. He was a die-hard Saints fan! Who Dat Nation!

Whenever you were around Cleve you knew you were in store for some good laughter. “Forever Clever”, “Paco”, “Lil Cleve”, “Dirt” and “Black”; just to name a few of his nicknames lived to make people laugh and smile. It was never a dull moment around him.

He leaves to cherish his fond memories his wife, Linda Romero Plowden; three daughters, Amekia Hall of Kaplan, Keandra Plowden of Abbeville, and Chasity (Cody) Vice of Erath; two sons, Cleveland Markelle Plowden of Abbeville, and Jordan Coleman of Fenton; mother, Sylvia Andrus Brown (Peter) of Jennings; brothers, Garman (Shelia) Plowden, Marc (Yolanda) Plowden, Michael (Ann) Bessard, Roderick Bessard, and Yourick Levine, all of Abbeville, and Warren Plowden of Spokane, WA; sisters, Essie (Mitchell) Livings, Erica (Allen) Small, Denise Demouchet, Tracy Bessard, Myra Bessard all of Abbeville, Dawnette (Shawn) Black of New Iberia, and Dakeesha Levine of Baton Rouge; Godparents, Lloyd Huntly and Shirley Bernard; Godchildren, Natalie Bernard, Nikkia Leblanc and Kelly Coleman, Jr.; eight grandchildren, Khilynn, Kiersten, Natalie, Demitri, Grant, Bryson, Michael and Jordan, Jr.; two adoptive daughters, Shannon Duhon and Shelly Benoit; six adoptive grandchildren; best friend, Charles Dozier; aunts, Christa Belle Andrus, Kathleen (Cal) Wilson, Shirley (Gerald) Bernard, Annie Fusilier, Beverly ( Joseph) Butcher and Patricia Plowden; uncles Frank Andrus, Sr. (Lillian) and Glen Plowden, Sr. (Lucy); brothers and sisters-in-law, Wilbert (Marie) Romero, Dennis (Thelma) Romero, Bradley (Ann) Romero, Maudrey (Otis) Istre, and Audrey (Kevin) Cormier; and a host of nieces and nephews, relatives and friends.

Cleveland was preceded by his maternal grandparents, Alfred Andrus, Sr. and Essie Mae Andrus; paternal grandparents, Cleveland Plowden, Sr. and Nona Nolan Plowden; father, Cleveland Plowden, Jr.; brother, Dwayne Bessard; son, Bryce Romero; maternal uncles, Alfred Andrus, Jr., Jessie Andrus, Sr., Daniel Andrus, Sr., Warren Andrus, Sr., Percy Andrus, Sr., and John Lee Andrus; paternal uncle and aunts, Jeffrey Plowden, Mammie Grant, Etheline Hill, and Gwendolyn Plowden; niece, Asia Plowden; and great-nephew, Ahmad C. Broussard.

Active pallbearers Allen Small, Lawrence Rochelle, Jr., Keith Campbell, Michael Bessard, Yourick Levine and Robert Perry. Honorary pallbearers Cleveland Markelle Plowden, Garman Plowden, Roderick Bessard, Lloyd Huntly, Ray Thomas, Marc Plowden, Glen Plowden, Sr., Tarell Wright, Otis Istre, Charles Dozier, Mt. Triumph Baptist Church Deacons and Male Chorus.

The family requests visiting hours be observed at Mt. Triumph Baptist Church on Friday October 6, 2017 from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM; Saturday October 7, 2017 from 8:00 Am until time of services.

On behalf of the entire Plowden family we would like to extend a huge THANK YOU to Acadian Ambulance Services for their diligent performances, Pastor Sullivan and the Mt. Triumph Baptist Church. Family and everyone who visited, called, prayed or showed any act of kindness. We sincerely thank you and God Bless.