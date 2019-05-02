December 19, 1962 ~ April 28, 2019

ABBEVILLE — Funeral services will be held at 2:30 PM on Friday, May 3, 2019 at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville honoring the life of Clifford James Dugas, 56, who died Sunday, April 28, 2019 at Lafayette General Medical Center. He will be laid to rest at Our Lady of Lourdes Cemetery with Fr. Andre Metrejean officiating the services. Serving as pallbearers will be Brent Suire, Jr., Jasper Turner, Bradley Gary, Rocky Pierce, Dylan Dugas and Clint Melancon. Honorary pallbearers will be Buford T., Brennan Gary, Brandon Degeyter, Brayton Degeyter, Ashton Suire, Shaylon Casey, Julius Morvant, Jr., Nathan Gary, Julius Morvant, Sr. and Kirk Frederick.

Clifford is survived by his fiancée, Alice R. Gary; two sons, Bradley Gary and Rocky Pierce and his wife Sandra; two daughters, Ashley Gary and her companion Jasper Turner, and Britlynn Suire, Jr. and her husband Brent, Jr.; grandchildren, Brennan Gary, Brandon Degeyter, Nathan Gary, Brayton Degeyter, Alayna Suire, Ashton Suire and Brookelynn +-Degeyter; brother, Julius Morvant, Sr.; and sisters, Wanda Melancon and Elta Wilson.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Clifton Dugas and the former Anna Mae Morvant; one sister, Ledia Dugas; and one brother, Clint Dugas.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Friday, May 3, 2019 from 8:30 AM until time of services. A rosary being prayed at 11:00 AM.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Abbeville, (337) 893-4661.