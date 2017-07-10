July 1, 1935 - July 8, 2017

ABBEVILLE — Funeral services were held at 2:00 PM on Monday, July 10, 2017 at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville honoring the life of Clougest “CJ” Boudreaux, 82, who died Saturday July 8, 2017 at his residence surrounded by his family.

He was laid to rest at St. Paul Cemetery with Deacon Andrew Schumacher officiating the services. Pallbearers were CJ Boudreaux, Jr., Richard Boudreaux, Darrell Boudreaux, Rodney Boudreaux, Eddie Boudreaux and Ronald Hebert. Honorary pallbearers included Danny Uriegas, Bobby Badon and Roy Trantor.

He is survived by his five sons, Clougest “CJ” Boudreaux Jr and his wife Stephanie, Richard Boudreaux and his wife Phyllis, Darrell Boudreaux, Rodney Boudreaux and his wife Melinda, and Eddie Boudreaux and his wife Dannelle; five daughters, Geraldine “Dene” Badon and her husband Bobby, Darlene Hebert and her husband Ronald, Judy Uriegas and her husband Danny, Debbie Trantor and her husband Roy, and Barbara Bouillion and her husband Matt; brothers, Roy Boudreaux, Bobby Boudreaux and Kenneth Boudreaux; twenty-two grandchildren; thirty-three great grandchildren; and three great-great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Gertie Mae LeBlanc Boudreaux; parents, Edmay Boudreaux and the former Evelyn Busche; brothers, Alvin Boudreaux, Donald Boudreaux and Lester Boudreaux; grandchildren, Rory Boudreaux, Ashley Hebert and Bryan Badon; great granddaughter, Olivia Boudreaux; and great-great granddaughter, Elaine Langlinais.

The family would like to thank the staff at Heart of Hospice for the care and compassion they provided in their time of need.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.

All funeral arrangements were conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Abbeville, (337) 893-4661.