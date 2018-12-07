ERATH – Funeral services for Mrs. Cludette Broussard Sounier, 75, who passed away on Monday, December 3, 2018 at 3:42AM will be held at a later date.

Mrs. Sounier was a native and resident of Erath. She was a hairdresser and cosmetology instructor for many years in the Lafayette, Abbeville and Erath area.

She is survived by her husband of 25 years, John “Pete” Sounier of Erath; a daughter Donnell Sounier of Abbeville; a granddaughter Jacquelyn Suire; a grandson Joshua Dent and wife Kensie; great- grandchildren, Bralyn Landry, Ashton Stoute, Bronc Deshotels, Ahmie Jane Dent, Tanner Vallot; her much beloved dog, Snow.

She is preceded in death by her parents Clu and Martha Mendoza Broussard; a sister Alverta Mouton; granddaughter Brandy A. Suire.

You may sign the guest register book and express condolences online at www.davidfuneralhome.org

David Funeral Home of Erath at 209 E. Putnam St. (337) 937-0405) is in charge of the arrangements.