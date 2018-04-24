June 22, 1939 ~ April 20, 2018

ABBEVILLE — Funeral services were held at 11:00 AM on Monday, April 23, 2018 at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville honoring the life of Clyde David Broussard, 78, who passed away on Friday, April 20, 2018 at Abbeville General Hospital. He was laid to rest at St. Mary Magdalen Cemetery with Fr. Michael Richard officiated the services.

He is survived by his wife, Trina L. Broussard; one son, Randall Broussard; one daughter, Tara Lynn and her husband, Brad Dalabakis; one brother, Curtis Broussard and his wife, Gloria; three grandchildren, Jessica Claire Broussard, Lauren Elizabeth Broussard, and Jakob Eli Dalabakis; and two godchildren, Michael Wayne Broussard and Donnie Meaux.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Noah Vernest Broussard and the former Shirley Madeline Landry.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net. All funeral arrangements were conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Abbeville, (337) 893-4661.