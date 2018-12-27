DELCAMBRE – Clyde Joseph Terrebonne, age 74, passed away on December 22, 2018, after years of battling congestive heart failure, in the comfort of his residence in Erath surrounded by his family.

Son of the late Rene “Flat” and Luce Viator Terrebonne, Clyde was the oldest of two children. He leaves behind one brother, Joel Terrebonne.

Clyde worked in the oilfield for over 50 years, traveling the world extensively for his profession and making countless friends throughout the world. His love for his family knew no bounds and he was one of the most generous and selfless men you could ever encounter. Clyde loved to entertain and make people smile. He enjoyed his swimming pool, making rosaries, family time, playing a round of golf, and cooking (especially breakfast) where he could cook the perfect egg. Clyde was known as Big Kahuna”, which means “Wise Man.”

Clyde married Maudrey LeMaire Terrebonne in April of 1963 and had three beautiful children. Maudrey passed away in 1997.Clyde married Melinda Trahan in February of 2011.

Clyde is survived by his wife of 7 years, Melinda Terrebonne of Erath; one son and daughter-in-law, Neil Terrebonne and his wife Stacey of Erath; two daughters and sons-in law, Dawn T. Lerette and husband Derrick of Maurice and Natalie T. Wise and husband Greg of Monroe; grandchildren, Jordy Mitchell and wife Kaleigh, Garth Mitchell and fiancée Chasity Theriot, Mindi Mitchell, Maci Terrebonne and significant other John Oquinn, and Neili Terrebonne; one great granddaughter, Remi Oquinn, and one great granddaughter coming in April 2019, Arlyn Mitchell.

Clyde also leaves behind his stepchildren, whom he loved dearly. He leaves behind to cherish his memory, stepsons, Knight Viator, Kahn Viator and his wife Regan, and Keye Viator and his wife Lacie; two stepdaughters, Makayla Viator and Miranda Viator; and step grandchildren, Miya and Celenna Roy, Kia Viator, Penelope Viator, Laelynn Viator, and Kayze Viator.

Clyde also spent 12 years with Ms. Cynthia Delcambre after the death of his first wife. An extended family developed and he was their “Pa Clyde.” They remained close to him until the day he died. They are Michelle and Randy LeBlanc and their children, Jhy, Tren, and Trey LeBlanc; Nicole and Kurt Trahan and their children, Jaci and Judd Trahan, and Jenee and Mark Trahan and their children; Blair Sellers and Landon Trahan.

Clyde’s godchildren are, Robin Martin Smith, Tommy Terrebonne, Lori Haynes, Randy Bouillion, and Cordell Delcambre.

Pallbearers will be Tommy Terrebonne, Cordell Delcambre, Chad Bouillion, Knight Viator, Judd Trahan, Jhy LeBlanc, Tren LeBlanc, and Trey LeBlanc.

The family would like to extend their gratitude to Dr. James Dobbs, his cardiologist, which worked so feverishly to control his condition. Thanks also to Heart of Hospice, Hospice of Acadiana, and Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held to celebrate his beautiful life on Friday, December 28, 2018 at 2:00 pm at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church in Delcambre with Fr. Bill Melancon officiating. Interment will follow at the church mausoleum.

Visitation will be held at Evangeline Funeral Home on Friday from 9:00 am until service time. A rosary will be prayed at 11:00 am on Friday.

