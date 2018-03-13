Colastie Boudreaux

Tue, 03/13/2018 - 8:51am Shaun Hearen

December 13, 1933 ~ March 9, 2018

A graveside service was held on Monday March 12, 2018 at 11:00 AM at LeBlanc Cemetery honoring the life of Colastie Boudreaux, 84, who died Friday, March 9, 2018 at Maison duMonde Living Center.
Colastie is survived by her brothers, Joseph “LJ” Boudreaux and Alfred “AJ” Boudreaux; sisters, Martha Primeaux and Aline Hargrave; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Victorin Boudreaux and the former Marie Simon; and sisters, Lula Mae Preston, Beulah Boudreaux, Eula Marie Baudoin and Elaine Ann Croker.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.
All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Abbeville, (337) 893-4661.

Subscribe and see the e-Edition of the Vermilion Today for the complete story.

Vermilion Today

Abbeville Meridional

318 N. Main St.
Abbeville, LA 70510
Phone: 337-893-4223
Fax: 337-898-9022

The Kaplan Herald

219 North Cushing Avenue
Kaplan, LA 70548

The Gueydan Journal

311 Main Street
Gueydan, LA 70542

The Abbeville Meridional Copyright © 2018