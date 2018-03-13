December 13, 1933 ~ March 9, 2018

A graveside service was held on Monday March 12, 2018 at 11:00 AM at LeBlanc Cemetery honoring the life of Colastie Boudreaux, 84, who died Friday, March 9, 2018 at Maison duMonde Living Center.

Colastie is survived by her brothers, Joseph “LJ” Boudreaux and Alfred “AJ” Boudreaux; sisters, Martha Primeaux and Aline Hargrave; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Victorin Boudreaux and the former Marie Simon; and sisters, Lula Mae Preston, Beulah Boudreaux, Eula Marie Baudoin and Elaine Ann Croker.

