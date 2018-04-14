March 30, 1954 ~ April 13, 2018

ABBEVILLE — Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, April 17, 2018 at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville honoring the life of Connie Ann Laviolette, 64, who died Friday, April 13, 2018 at The Carpenter House of St. Joseph Hospice.

She will be laid to rest at LeBlanc Community Cemetery with Deacon Russell Hayes officiating the services. Pallbearers will be Dean Duhon, Daniel Duhon, Chad Duhon, Kevin Laviolette, Anthony Laviolette and Craig Laviolette.

Connie is survived by her husband, Calvin Laviolette; sons, Kevin Laviolette and Chris Laviolette; daughter, Sally Laviolette; brothers, Dean Duhon, Daniel Duhon, David Duhon and Darren Duhon; step brothers, Kerney Duhon and Johnny Duhon; sister, Tammy Landry; step sister, Kathryn Duhon; grandchildren, Kimberly Lett, Taylor Laviolette, Bailey Laviolette and Kevin James Laviolette, Jr.; and a great grandchild, Tylor Girard.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Melvin Duhon and the former Helen Domingue.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Monday, April 16, 2018 from 11:00 AM until 10:00 PM with a rosary being prayed at 7:00 PM; Tuesday, April 17, 2018 from 8:00 AM until time of services.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Abbeville, (337) 893-4661.