ERATH – Funeral Service for Connie Cheramie Meadows, 73, were held at 2:00PM on Monday, June 15, 2020 at David Funeral Home Chapel of Erath. Interment will follow at a later date.

Visitation was held at David Funeral Home of Erath on Monday, June 15, 2020 beginning at 10:00AM until the time of the services.

A native of Golden Meadow, LA and a resident of Erath, LA, Connie died at 8:34PM on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at Heart Hospital of Lafayette. She enjoyed fishing, playing cards, going to the casino, and spending time with her family and friends, especially her grandchildren. Connie never met a stranger and was a very giving person, even after her death she continued giving as an organ donor.

She is survived by two daughters, Tiffani Kelley and her husband Shawn of Lafayette and Dionne Meadows and her fiancé Keye Hernandez of Kaplan; a sister Tammie Cheramie and her partner Kim Broussard of Lafayette; three grandchildren, Jakob Faulk, Riley Richard, and Landon Richard; and a god child, Melody Theriot.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Vic and Rena Cheramie; a brother, Michael Cheramie; and a nephew, Brandon Cheramie.

Serving as pallbearers were Shawn Kelley, Jakob Faulk, Tammie Cheramie, Taylor Stanford, Landon Richard, and Keye Hernandez.

David Funeral Home of Erath at 209 E. Putnam St. (337)937-0405 were handling the arrangements.