March 31, 1943 – May 10, 2018

A Mass of Christian Burial for Corbet “Jimmy” Domingues, 75, will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, May 14, 2018 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church with his cousin, Msgr. Charles Dubois officiating. Interment will follow at Our Lady of Lourdes Mausoleum.

Visitation will be held at David Funeral Home in Erath on Sunday, May 13, 2018 from 3:00 PM until 9:00 PM with a recitation of the rosary at 7:00 PM. Visitation will resume on Monday, May 14, 2018 from 8:00 AM until the time of services.

A native of Erath and resident of Prairie Gregg, Jimmy “Big-Jim” Domingues passed away at 10:23 PM at his residence, surrounded by family and friends. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and friend. As a child, he grew up working alongside his family farming sugarcane and raising cattle. He was a 1961 graduate of Erath High School and often reminisced of good times had with his classmates. Jimmy was a stellar athlete, lettering in multiple sports, and was a member of State Champion Track teams along with his brothers, Ed and T-Bob. In 1999, he was inducted into the Erath High School Hall of fame for excelling in athletics. He attended USL on a sports scholarship as a Business major and had a college career in football and track and field, where he still holds a record in the 220 low hurdles. In 1964, he married his college sweetheart, Anastasie “Annie” Parro Domingues. In the years following, he built a career in sugarcane, cattle, soybean, and rice farming along with his sons, Lil Jim and Errol and his youngest brother, Dewey.

He especially enjoyed working and tending to his cattle alongside his fellow cattlemen in the Prairie Gregg area.

He was active in the political realm, where he served as Police Juror of District 8 for 11 years and Vermilion Parish Registrar of Voters for 21 years. After retirement, he enjoyed supporting his grandchildren in their endeavors and spending time with his loved ones. He was a man of honor and integrity. Although a little testy at times, Big Jim was a very giving, generous, and honest man.

He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Anastasie “Annie” Parro Domingues; three children, Corbet James “Lil-Jim” Domingues, Jr. and his wife Charlotte (Quirk), Errol Joseph Domingues and his wife Jodi (Mitchell), and Jennifer Domingues Norris and her husband Jonathan; five grandchildren, Austin Domingues, Caitlin Domingues, Catherine Domingues, Blake Domingues, and Chase Norris; and three brothers, Edward Domingues and his wife Rickey (Suire), Robert “T-Bob” Domingues and his wife Cheryl (Frederick), and Dewey Domingues and his wife Alison (Zaunbrecher).

He was preceded in death by his parents, Corbet Joseph Domingues and Velma LeBlanc Domingues; his paternal grandparents, Reista and Elida Dubois Domingues and maternal grandparents, Wiltz and Beatrice Brown Leblanc; and his infant grandchildren, Blake James, Taylor Joseph, and Chase CorbetDomingues.

Serving during the mass will be Jennifer Norris, Charlotte Domingues, and Jodi Domingues as gift bearers. Mary Leblanc and Kim Pusateri will serve as the readers. Anna Saunier and Leurline Norris will serve as the Eucharistic ministers. Music will be provided by Dana Granger and Frances Toups.

Serving as pallbearers will be Chase Norris, Catherine Domingues, Caitlin Domingues, Austin Domingues, Blake Domingues, Charles Toups, Carlton Wiltz, and Kurt Walden.

Honorary Pall Bearers will be the employees of Domingues’ Farms.

The family would like to thank Dr. Vernon Valentino, Nurse Practitioner Stella, Ashley, Dr. Stephen Abshire, Nurse Practitioner Susan, Dr. Ronald Lahasky, the staff of Acadian Homecare of Abbeville, and Hospice of Acadiana for their support and patience in taking great care of Jimmy over the years. In addition, we would like to give thanks to Mrs. Betty Campbell – Our Saving Grace – you were there with him every step of the way.

You may sign the guest register book and express condolences online at www.davidfuneralhome.org

David Funeral Home of Erath at 209 E. Putnam Street (337) 937-0405 will be handling the arrangements.