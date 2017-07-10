November 30, 1969 ~ June 29, 2017

“Psalm 34:18 18 The LORD is close to the brokenhearted and saves those who are crushed in spirit.”

ABBEVILLE — Funeral services were held Saturday, July 8, 2017 at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville honoring the life of Corey Jude Broussard, 47, who died Thursday, June 29, 2017.

He was laid to rest at St. Paul Cemetery with Deacon Andrew Schumacher officiating the services.

Pallbearer were Neal Broussard, Kern Broussard, Blake Broussard, Jubal Marceaux, Gerald Beasley and Randy Vincent.

Honorary pallbearers were Eli Beasley and Noah Broussard. Garland Thompson will sing a special rendition of “The Great Speckled Bird” by Roy Acuff. Readers of the Word will be spoken by Alison Marceaux and Denise Broussard.

Corey Jude Broussard was born in Abbeville on November 30, 1969. He died on June 29, 2017 at his residence in Lafayette.

As an alumnus of the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, Corey was an avid Ragin Cajun athletics fan. He was also a fitness buff who enjoyed running. An employee of U.P.S. for over 24 years. Corey worked hard to provide for his family. He especially loved his beautiful daughter, Hannah.

Corey leaves behind to mourn his daughter, Hannah Isabel Broussard; his loving mother, Dolores Luquette Broussard; three brothers, Neal (Tammy), Kern (Denise), and Blake (Lilah); sister, Alison (Jubal) Marceaux; best friend, Gerald Beasley along with his wife, Penny.

He was preceded in death by his father, Kenneth Lee Broussard; maternal grandparents, J.G. Luquette and Bertha Vincent Luquette; paternal grandparents, Ocey Broussard and Hazel Stelly Broussard.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.

