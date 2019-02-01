ABBEVILLE — A Home-going Celebration will be held for Mr. Courtney Lashawn Harris, 30, at 11:00 A.M. Saturday, February 2, 2019, at Greater Pleasant Green Baptist Church (822 I. J. Joiner Street, Abbeville, LA 70510) with Pastor Mediate Derouen, officiating.

He will await the resurrection in Greater Pleasant Green Baptist Church Cemetery in Abbeville, LA.

A gathering of family and friends will be held on Saturday at the church 9:00 A.M. until the time of the service.

A native of Abbeville, LA and resident of San Antonio, TX he passed on Monday, January 21, 2019 at his residence.

He leaves in God’s care his father, Reginald Harris of Houston, TX; his mother, Doris Newton of Abbeville, LA; one sister, Shala Harris of San Antonio, TX; maternal grandfather, Earlest Green (Wilma) of Baton Rouge, LA; niece, Khia Coleman of Abbeville, LA; nephew, Karlon Coleman, Jr. and a host of aunts and uncles, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Karlon Coleman, Sr.; paternal grandfather, Calvin Guidry, Sr.; paternal grandmother, Lillie Parker; maternal grandmother, Bertha S. Levine; uncle, Calvin Guidry, Jr. and cousin, Chazton Guidry.

Active Pallbearers are Javion Vallot, Ja’Von Guidry, Jonathon Guidry, Michael Parker, Cornelius King and Tarus Plummer.

Honorary Pallbearers are Marvin Summer, Larry Shelvin, Shawn Vallot, Daryl Everette, Roy Harris, and Jared Baudoin.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home (337-893-2440) 1116 Greene Street-Abbeville, LA 70510.