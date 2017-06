June 22, 1946 - June 18, 2017

ABBEVILLE — A memorial honoring the life of Curley Frances Bessard, 71, known as Bookey, who passed away Sunday, June 18, 2017 at Maison du Monde Living Center in Abbeville, LA, will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, June 24, 2017 at Kinchen Funeral Home in Abbeville.