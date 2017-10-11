January 6, 1940 ~ October 10, 2017

ABBEVILLE — A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, October 13, 2017 at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church honoring the life of Curnal James Cessac, 77, who died Tuesday, October 10, 2017 at his residence.

He will be laid to rest at St. Paul Cemetery with Reverend Louis Richard officiating the services. Pallbearers will be Randy Cessac, Dennis Cessac, Ashton Simon, Braxton Cessac, Shawn LeMaire and Ray LeMaire. Honorary pallbearers will be Parker Simon, Dakota Cessac and Brayton Boutte.

Curnal worked for Mobil Oil for 30 years. He served on the board of South East Water Works #2. He coached baseball and football for over 30 years. Curnal was once Cattle Festival King. He was caretaker for the Esther Community Cemetery and was dedicated to all sports at Vermilion Catholic High School.

He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Lois Hebert Cessac; sons, Randy Cessac of Abbeville and Dennis Cessac of Abbeville; daughter, Donna Stelly and her husband Todd of Abbeville; brothers, Jeffery Cessac and Alfred Cessac; sister, Jane LeMaire and her husband Ray; sisters-in-law; Mary Hebert, Brenda Broussard and Lou LeBlanc; four grandchildren, Megan Boutte, Ashton Simon and his wife Danielle, Ahnie Simon and Braxton Cessac; three step grandchildren, Marcus Stelly and his wife Brook, Dustin Stelly and his wife Leah, and Barrett Stelly; twelve great grandchildren; and special family friend, Lilly Campbell.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence P. Cessac and the former Elda Lemaire; and special aunt, Margaret Broussard.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Thursday, October 12, 2017 from 9:00 AM until 9:00 PM with a rosary being prayed at 7:00 PM; Friday, October 13, 2017 from 8:00 AM until 10:45 AM when the procession will depart for the church.

