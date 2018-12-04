March 24, 1943 ~ December 3, 2018

ABBEVILLE — A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:00 PM on Thursday, December 6, 2018 at St. Theresa of the Child Jesus Catholic Church honoring the life of Curney James LeBlanc, 75, who died Monday, December 3, 2018 at his residence. He will be laid to rest at St. Paul Cemetery with Fr. François Sainte-Marie officiating the services. Pallbearers will be Corey LeBlanc, Guy Thompson, Paul John Broussard, Kaleb Trahan, Logan Thompson and Jason Black. Honorary pallbearers will be Caden LeBlanc and Kevin Broussard.

Curney was a loving husband, father and grandfather and will be greatly missed by all those who knew him. He enjoyed gardening and tending to his lawn.

He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Beverly Broussard LeBlanc; one son, Corey Jonathan LeBlanc and his wife Ladessa of Abbeville; two daughters, Donna L. Trahan of Abbeville, and Tina L. Thompson and her husband Guy of Leroy; seven grandchildren, Kaylie Trahan Harrington, Kaleb Trahan, Natalie Thompson, Alaina Thompson, Logan Thompson, Kallen LeBlanc and Caden LeBlanc; two brothers, Allen LeBlanc of Lafayette, and Russell LeBlanc of Erath; and three sisters, Laura Mae Comeaux of Lafayette, Jane LeBlanc of Port Neches, TX, and Anna Rose Suire of Abbeville.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Alcide LeBlanc and the former Agnes Geoffroy; and one sister, Nell LeBlanc.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Wednesday, December 5, 2018 from 3:30 PM until 9:00 PM with a rosary being prayed at 7:00 PM; Thursday, December 6, 2018 from 8:00 AM until 12:45 PM when the procession will depart for the church.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Abbeville, (337) 893-4661.