LAFAYETTE — Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, May 31, 2017 at a 10:00 AM Mass of Christian Burial in La Chapelle de Martin & Castille for Curtis J. Bernard, 84, who died Saturday afternoon, May 27th, at Lady of the Oaks Retirement Manor, surrounded by his loved ones.

Interment will be in the St. John Cemetery with military honors. Father Daniel Edwards, Pastor of St. Jules Church, will be the Celebrant of the Funeral Mass and will conduct the services. Lectors will Jack Caffery and Annie Holleman and the Giftbearers will be Emily Holleman Willis and Kate Caffery. The Eulogist will be Shari Holleman. Jodi Bollich, organist, will sing for the services.

Survivors include his loving wife of 60 years, Bertha Domingue Bernard, and two daughters, Diane Keogh and her husband, Ross, and Shari Holleman of Lafayette. He is also survived by four grandchildren, Jack Caffery, Kate Caffery, Annie Holleman, and Emily Holleman Willis and her husband, Beau; one great-grandson, Robert Holleman Willis and one sister, Helen Bernard Simon.

Mr. Bernard was the son of the late Renold Bernard and Lauress Aucoin Bernard of Vermilion Parish.

Mr. Bernard was a native of Vermilion Parish and lived in Lafayette most of his life. He was a graduate of Erath High School, class of 1950, the first class to attend 12 years of school. Enrolling in college after serving his country, he graduated in 1959 from SLI, the last graduating class of the institution bearing that name, now ULL.

Mr. Bernard served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. He continued his service to our country in the Naval Reserve, and later the Louisiana Army National Guard. His service was distinguished by several decorations and he was asked to represent Louisiana at the Sergeants' Major Academy in El Paso, which later earned him a tour of duty at the Pentagon in Washington D.C. at the National Guard Bureau. Mr. Bernard retired from the military at the rank of Master Sergeant. He was proudly and affectionately called "Sarge" by his grandchildren.

Mr. Bernard worked as an Industrial Arts teacher in the Lafayette Parish School System for 25 years. He was a member of various local, state and national teachers' associations. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus Council #1286 and the VFW Post 9822 in Judice.

After retiring from the teaching profession, Mr. Bernard drove 18-wheeler trucks around the U.S. for over 10 years. He enjoyed those years seeing all of the glorious country that he loved so much.

A special thanks to the staff at Lady of the Oaks Retirement Manor and to Hospice of Acadiana for their special care and compassion these past few years.

A Rosary will be prayed by the St. Edmond's Ladies Altar Society at 6:00 PM Tuesday in Martin & Castille's DOWNTOWN location. Visiting hours are from 3:00 PM until 9:00 PM Tuesday and Wednesday from 8:00 AM until time of services.

Pallbearers will be his four grandchildren, Jack Caffery, Kate Caffery, Annie Holleman and Emily Holleman Willis.

Honorary pallbearers are members of his high school graduation class, J.V. Viator, Louis Landry, Chris Suire, Andre Dubois and Emery Bares.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of Acadiana, 2600 Johnston Street, Ste. 200, Lafayette, LA, 70503 or to a Veterans' charity of your choice.

Martin & Castille - DOWNTOWN, 330 St. Landry Street, Lafayette, Louisiana, 70506. 337-234-2311.