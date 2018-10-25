1 Timothy : 4:7-8

“I have fought a good fight. I have finished my course, I have kept the faith.”

ABBEVILLE — Homegoing celebration services will be held Friday, October 26, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church in Abbeville, LA for Cynthia Huntsberry Ruffins, 61, who passed away Monday, October 22, 2018 in the comfort of her home.

Fr. Michael Richard will be the celebrant of the mass.

She will be awaiting the Resurrection at Huntsberry Memorial Gardens in Milton, LA.

After a lengthy and brave battle fought, God in His infinite wisdom saw she was getting weary, so He came beside her and said, ”Come and Rest; Get your Heavenly reward.” We accept God’s will and pause to reflect on the beautiful life of our beloved one.

Our beloved, Cynthia Huntsberry Ruffins, was born to Annie Broussard Huntsberry and the late Elmo Joseph Huntsberry on August 18, 1957. She received her formal education in Vermilion Parish and was a member of the 1975 Abbeville High School graduating class. She attended the University of Southwestern Louisiana. She later met and married her husband of 40 years, Felix Ruffins, Jr.. To this union, two children were born, reared with lots of love and affection, Shawnette Markisha Ruffins of Lafayette, LA and Ashley Michelle Ruffins of Abbeville, LA. She worked for the Vermilion Parish School Board at J. H. Williams Middle School as a secretary and retired after 33 years of service.

Cynthia loved her family. She loved reading, making crafts, baking, decorating cakes, and dancing to Zydeco music. She enjoyed listening to zydeco and soul music. During the summer, you could always find her relaxing on the beach with her toes in the sand. She was always willing to go that extra mile for anybody. She also served as a VPSB Credit Union Board Member. She served as a lector at her church, she was a member of the Ladies Altar Society, and she made rosaries for the Pro-Life Apostolate Ministry.

She leaves to cherish many wonderful and loving memories, her husband, Felix Ruffins, Jr.; two daughters, Shawnette Ruffins and Ashley Ruffins; mother, Annie B. Huntsberry; one sister, Linda (Leonard Jr.) Blackwell of Lafayette, LA; two brothers, Michael (Brenda) Huntsberrry and Keith(Casey) Huntsberry.; father-in-law, Felix Ruffins Sr. and mother-in-law, Delores A. Ruffins; sister-in-law, Pamela (Fermin) Rachel of Katy, TX; brothers-in-law, James (Delores) Ruffins of Lafayette, LA, Bradley Ruffins of Scott, LA, Rodney (Jodie) Ruffins of Erath, LA and Donovan (Carla) Ruffins of Humble, TX.; her Godchildren, Alaina Blackwell and Jordan Huntsberry of Lafayette, LA; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her father, Elmo Joseph Huntsberry and sister-in-law, Angela Ruffins Mouton.

Visitation will be held Friday, October 26, 2018 at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church beginning at 9:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. at which time the Rosary will be prayed.

