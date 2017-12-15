ABBEVILLE – Funeral services for Da’ni’cea Maze is scheduled for 11:00 A.M. Saturday, December 16, 2017 at Faith Hope Christian Fellowship – 407 Duroq Street. Burial will be in St. Paul Cemetery. Bishop B.K. Stevens will officiate the service.

Da’ni’cea Maze (17), a resident of Lafayette but a native of Abbeville, departed this life Tuesday, December 5, 2017 in Lafayette.

He leaves to mourn but in God’s care, his mother, Shaquette Maze of Lafayette, LA; his father-like figure, Henry Austin; four sisters, Kayshea’ Maze, I’yonna Maze, Bre’Annah Peters, and Lauren Comeaux; maternal grandparents, Carolyn Boudreaux and James Braxton, Sr.; step-grandfather, Calvin Boudreaux and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

He now joins in glory with his father Nijeal Comeaux, paternal grandparents, Ida Mae Maze Hebert, Clarence Hebert; one aunt, Lisa Maze and maternal grandparents, Russell and Leola Comeaux.

Visitation is scheduled for Saturday, December 16, 2017 from 8:00 A.M. until time of service.

