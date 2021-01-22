October 21, 1935 ~ January 19, 2021

KAPLAN — Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM on Friday, January 22, 2021 at Vincent Funeral Home - Kaplan honoring the life of Dallas “Gramps” Fontenot, 85, who died Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at Abrom Kaplan Memorial Hospital. He will be laid to rest at Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Cemetery with Reverend Matthew Hebert officiating the services.

He is survived by his companion, Lona Richard of Kaplan; his two daughters, Trina Rost and her husband, Craig of Leroy and Lori Domingue and her husband, Chad of Kaplan; his 12 grandchildren, Penny, Nicholas, Amber, Ashley, Lainie, Hunter, Amber M., Fayth, Carlee, Jonathon, Jordan, and Brennen; his 13 great grandchildren; and his three sisters, Margie Richard of Lafayette, Joyce Istre of Kaplan, and Jane Landry of Abbeville.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Clemence Fontenot and the former Agnes Hebert; his three brothers, Clemence Fontenot, Jr., Mervis Fontenot, Sr., and Robert Fontenot, Sr.; and his sister, Mae Rose Abshire.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Kaplan, 300 N. Eleazar Ave., on Thursday, January 21, 2021 from 1:00 PM until 9:00 PM with a rosary being prayed at 7:00 PM; Friday, January 22, 2021 from 8:00 AM until the time of the services at 10:00 AM.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Kaplan, (337) 643-7276 [Service Information 225-5276]. Condolences may be sent to the Fontenot family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.