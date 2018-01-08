August 26, 1944 ~ January 5, 2018

Abbeville—A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 AM on Monday, January 8, 2018 at St. Theresa of the Child Jesus Catholic Church honoring the life of Dalton Joseph Bertrand, 73, who died Friday, January 5, 2018 at Eastridge Nursing Center.

He will be laid to rest at St. Paul Cemetery with Rev. Gregory Cormier officiating the services.

Dalton is survived by his son, Michael J. Bertrand and his wife Tammy; daughter, Katherina Deshotel; brother, Clarence Bertrand and his wife Rena; two grandchildren, Dustin Deshotel and LeeAnn Deshotel; great grandchild, Mahler Deshotel; niece, Dottie Guillory; and nephews, Bryan Steen and Timothy Steen.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Alfred Bertrand and the former Edna Fontenot.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Sunday, January 7, 2018 from 1:00 PM until 10:00 PM with a rosary being prayed at 7:00 PM; Monday, January 8, 2018 from 8:00 AM until 9:45 AM when then procession depart for the

church.

The family would like to express a heartfelt thanks to the staff of East Ridge Nursing Center for the care and compassion they showed Dalton in his many years as a resident.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.

