July 24, 1929 ~ October 24, 2018

MAURICE – A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 AM on Friday, October 26, 2018 at St. Theresa of the Child Jesus Catholic Church honoring the life of Daniel John Broussard Sr., 89, died on Wednesday, October 24th, 2018 surrounded by his loving children. He will be laid to rest at St. Mary Magdalen Cemetery with Reverend Louis Richard officiating the services.

Daniel was born July, 24th, 1929 to Clarise Edia Ledet Broussard and Dolze Carsaday Broussard in Abbeville, Louisiana as the third youngest of eleven children. Daniel was father of four children, grandfather to eleven grandchildren and seventeen great-grandchildren.

Daniel served in the Louisiana National Guard as a Master Sargent. He began in his career at the Frenzel Dealership body shop. From there he went on to be an insurance adjuster. This led to him working in the Vermilion Parish Tax Assessors office. Daniel became Tax Assessor in 1977 through 1993.

He spent his time making Tee-Feres and giving them away to family and friends. He was known as the person who was always ready to give a finger rosary to everyone he met. His love was leading the rosary in French at Eastridge Assisted Living.

Daniel is survived by his wife, Lona Mae Broussard of 69 years, his daughter Nancy Lisk of Tulsa, OK and her children Nicole, Timothy and Natile, his son Sans Charles Broussard and wife Linda Hulin Broussard of Maurice and their children Dawn, Dana, Virginia and Erin, his son Daniel John Broussard Jr of Maurice and his children Jessica, Chris and Dusty, and his son Patrick Dominic Broussard and wife Teresa Lee Broussard of Frisco, TX and his child Gabrielle. Daniel is also survived by his sister Bernice Broussard Landry and husband Jimmie and sisters-in-law Melise Broussard and Velta Broussard.

He was proceeded in death by his parents and his brothers Nelson and wife Ledie, Leon and wife Eloise, Lovelace and wife Dorothy, Wilson (Bill) and wife Myrtis, Earvin and wife Gertrude, CD and wife Flo, Chester and Calvin.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Thursday, October 25, 2018 from 10:00 AM until 9:00 PM with a rosary being prayed at 6:00 PM; Friday, October 26, 2018 from 8:00 AM until 9:45 AM when the procession will depart for the church.

We would like to thank the staff and residents of Eastridge for being good friends and taking exceptional care for him.

