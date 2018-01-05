August 17, 1938 - December 30, 2017

Daniel Joseph Hebert, age 79, passed away December 30, 2017, in San Antonio, Texas.

He was preceded in death by his wife Karen Hebert, his son Daniel Hebert the II, his brother Ronald Hebert, and his sister Elaine Sherman.

He is survived by daughters, Robin Gaylene Hebert Shatz and Denice Renee Hebert; son-in-law John J. Shatz, grandchildren Jacob Shatz, Shaun Shatz, Kristina D. Hebert and Katelynn D. Hebert; brother Arnold Hebert, and sisters Catherine Walters, Lisa Hebert, and Audrey Prejean.

The family has requested that no services be held.

