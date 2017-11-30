October 27, 1941 ~ November 29, 2017

ABBEVILLE — Funeral services will be held at 10:00 am on Friday, December 1, 2017 at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville honoring the life of Daniel Louis Girouard, 76, who died Wednesday, November 29, 2017.

He will be laid to rest at St. Paul Cemetery with Father Gregory Cormier officiating the services.

Pallbearers will be his two sons, Chad Girouard and Darius Girouard; son-in-law, Enoch “Bob” Mire; grandsons, Hunter Girouard and Hayden Girouard; and godchild, Michael Girouard. Honorary pallbearer will be his great grandson, Greyson Girouard.

As a young boy, Daniel worked with his family in the field picking cotton and pecans. He spent a couple of years working at the Jefferson Island Salt Mine. After those few short years he realized that type of work was not for him. He wanted to take after his father and started the trade of carpentry. He began building houses and became an expert carpenter and cabinet maker who took pride in his work. In his spare time he loved hunting, fishing and trolling in his covered wagon. After losing his wife in 1997, he finally retired. He spent his last years enjoying time with his best friend, his little Chihuahua FiFi.

Daniel is survived by his sons, Chad Girouard and Christy of Abbeville and Darius Girouard and his wife Donise of Abbeville; daughter, Denise Mire and her husband Enoch "Bob" of Abbeville; grandchildren, Hunter Girouard (Ashley Newman) of Erath, Hayden Girouard of Erath, and Holli and Ahni Mire of Abbeville; great grandson, Greyson Girouard of Erath; a special companion, Rochelle Armentor of Abbeville; and a brother, Lawson Girouard and his wife Judy of Abbeville.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Charlotte Moss Girouard; parents, Jules Girouard and the former Clara Landry; and sister, Therese Louviere.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Thursday, November 30, 2017 from 12:00 PM until 9:00 PM with a rosary being prayed at 7:00 PM; Friday, December 1, 2017 from 8:00 AM until time of sevice.

