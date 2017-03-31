April 21, 1934 ~ March 30, 2017

ABBEVILLE — A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2:00 PM on Monday, April 3, 2017 at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church honoring the life of Paul Daniel Sellers, 82, who died Thursday, March 30, 2017 at his residence. He will be laid to rest at St. Paul Cemetery with Fr. Joel Faulk officiating the services. Pallbearers will be Andy Sellers, Clay Noegal, Jason Sellers, Shane Foreman, Braden Sellers and Chris Broussard.

He is survived by two sons, Phil Sellers and his wife, Joan, and Wayne Sellers and his wife, Cindy; four grandchildren, Julie Noegel, Andy Sellers, Jason Sellers and Ashley Foreman; eight great grandchildren; and sister, Sr. Leah Sellers O'Carm.

He was preceded in death by his father, Alphonses “Sam” Sellers; mother, Nella Derouen Sellers; wife, Dorothy “Dot” Ledet Sellers; and sister, Loretta Faulk.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Sunday, April 2, 2017 from 2:00 PM until 9:00 PM with a rosary being prayed at 7:00 PM; Monday, April 3, 2017 from 10:00 AM until 1:45 PM when the procession will depart for the church.

