ERATH — A Mass of Christian Burial for Mr. Danny J.”Bud” Baudoin, 71, will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday November 20,2018 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church with Fr. Bill Melancon officiating. Interment will follow at Our Lady of Lourdes Mausoleum.

Visitation will be held at David Funeral Home of Erath on Tuesday, November 20,2018 from 9 a.m. until time of services with a recitation of rosary at 11 a.m.

A Native and lifelong resident of Erath, Mr. Baudoin died at 10:22 a.m. on Saturday November 17, 2018 at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Lafayette. He proudly served with the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War, and was a member of the Vermillion Honor Guard, American Legion Post 279 in Erath and Knights of Columbus, Council 7050, of St. Marcellus Catholic Church. Mr. Baudoin was retired a electrician after over thirty years of service; was an avid reader, and a faithful fan of both The Saints and LSU. Bud, will be remembered for his continuous sense of humor and his favorite saying “Ain’t Nothing But a Thang”.

He is survived by his wife of 21 years, Patricia Suire Baudoin of Erath; three sons, Daniel Hebert of Mandeville, Vincent and his wife Jonnie Ann of Madisonville and Kevin Hebert and his wife Danielle of Erath; five grandchildren, Justin Hebert and his wife Brittany, Matthew Hebert and his wife Glenda, Jessica Hebert, Audree Hebert, and Ozzy Hebert; a great-grand-daughter Emery Kate Hebert; two sisters Patsy B. Vidallia, Debbie Baudoin; step-sister Roxsanna Grogan; one niece, Brandie Vidallia; two nephews, Seth Vidallia and his wife Michelle and Derek Hidalgo and his wife Randi; three great-nephews and 3great nieces.

He was preceded in death by his parents Curtis and Amy Rodrigue Baudoin.

Serving as pallbearers will be Justin Hebert, Kevin Hebert, Matthew Hebert, Seth Vidallia, Harold “T-Boy” Renard and Tommy Domingue.

Honorary pall bearers will be Danny Hebert, Vincent Hebert, Derek Hidalgo Timmy Landry and Elvis Langlinais.

Serving as readers will be Christen Primeaux and Jonnie Ann Hebert.

You may sign the guest register book and express condolences online at www.davidfuneralhome.org

David Funeral Home of Erath at 209 E. Putnam St. (337)9370405 will be handling the arrangements.