March 18, 1957 ~ November 14, 2017

ABBEVILLE — Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, November 17, 2017 , at Vincent F.H. of Abbeville honoring the life of Darlene Marie Loftin, 60, who died Tuesday, November 14, 2017 at her residence. Father Gregory Cormier will officiate the services. Burial will take place at a later date.

Our mother was a person who was loved by everyone that she has ever met. If you talked with her, she was your new best friend. She has taught us so much about how to be welcoming and accepting of everyone that deserves it, and to kill with kindness the ones that don’t. We will miss her so much.

She is survived by, her son, Travis Loftin of Gonzales, La; daughter, Monique Loftin and her fiancé Roger Harrison of Abbeville; four grandchildren, Nicholas Goins, Dustin Goins, Hailey Loftin and Rylee Harrison; one brother, Kevin Broussard; and two sisters, Cathy Henderson and Cindy Quebedeaux.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Earline Marie Dore and father, Joe Errol Loftin.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Thursday, November 16, 2017, from 10:00 am until 9:00 pm with a rosary being prayed at 7:00 pm ; Friday November 17, 2017 , from 8:00 am until time of service.

