INDIANOLA, Mississippi — Darothy Mae Dartez Broussard, 91, of Indianola, formerly of Kaplan, LA, died peacefully Tuesday, March 13 in her home following a lengthy illness.

Granny Bruce, a direct descendant of the earliest European migrants to North America, was born on Aug. 25, 1926 to Edna Marie Blanchard Dartez and Gaston Joseph Dartez, Sr. on Forked Island in Vermilion Parish, LA., where the Cajun Prairie meets the marsh.

Granny Bruce was a woman of strong faith and character, a consummate homemaker and cook and a loving, devoted mother and wife. She and her husband, the late Sabry Felix Broussard, Sr., moved to the Yazoo-Mississippi Delta in the early 1950s as part of a migration of Vermilion Parish Acadian families who played a major role in the establishment of successful rice farming practices in the region.

She is preceded in death by her husband, her parents, and her brother, George Napoleon Dartez of Kaplan, LA. Survivors include three daughters, Veronica Hebert (Willis) of Kaplan, LA, Janney Fleming (Tommy) of Drew, MS and Margaret Rushing (David) of Indianola, MS; three sons, Sabry Broussard, Jr. (Lynn) of Springfield, MO., Frank Broussard of Lexington, MS and Paul (Claire) Broussard of Abbeville, LA; 11 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter.

Local visitation will be Friday, March 16 from 5-7 p.m. at Burton Funeral Home in Indianola. The family also will receive visitors on Monday, March 19, starting at 9 a.m. at Vincent Funeral Home in Kaplan, LA. with the Rosary to follow at 11 a.m., also at the funeral home. Father Tarsisius Puling of Livingston, TX, formerly of Indianola’s Immaculate Conception and St. Benedict the Moor parishes, will celebrate the Mass of Resurrection at 2 p.m. at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Kaplan. Burial will be at Kaplan Cemetery.