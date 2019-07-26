DELCAMBRE – A Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of Davey Lee Saunier will be held at 10:00 am Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church. Fr. Buddy Breaux, Pastor, will be the celebrant. Readers for the Mass will be Kimberly Saunier Boudreaux and Ann Catherine Nunez. Mr. Dave will be laid to rest in the church mausoleum following the mass with Military Honors rendered by the Iberia Veterans Honor Guard.

A gathering of family and friends will be held at Evangeline Funeral Home on Friday from 4:00 pm until 9:00 pm, with Mr. Terry Dore’ leading the recitation of the Rosary. Visiting hours will resume on Saturday from 8:00 am until 9:30 am.

Mr. Saunier passed away peacefully on Monday, July 22 at his residence surrounded by his loving family. He was 89. Dave was born in rural Vermilion Parish to the late Itney Saunier and the late Meda Leleux Saunier. Dave enlisted in the United States Air Force and proudly served his country. He returned home to marry Dora Jane, a union that would last 68 years. He went to work with South Central Bell and retired with 34 years of dedicated service, and was a member of the Telephone Pioneers Retiree club. Through that club, Dave and a close friend volunteered their expertise and time of over 20 years to Acadian Village overseeing the maintenance of the Christmas lights that so many families would enjoy.

Some of his pastimes included tending to his flowers and garden and camping with his friends in the Good Sam Club. He was also a member of the Delcambre Shrimp Festival Association from its inception. If you knew Dave, you also knew his passions in life….family and LSU sport. He was an avid football fan of his beloved Tigers and season ticket holder since 1957. That tradition has been passed on to his son Duane and grandchildren. Above all was his love of family. Whether tailgating for a game, or cooking his famous barbeque chicken, he always surrounded himself with family. Dave was a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend and will be missed dearly. Rest well.

Those he leaves to cherish his memory include his wife of 68 beautiful years, Dora Jane Boudreaux Saunier of Delcambre; his son, Duane L. Saunier of Delcambre; his grandchildren, Kimberly Saunier Boudreaux and husband Darby of Pineville and Kyle L. Saunier and wife Bridget of Erath; three great grandchildren, Brea Saunier, Briggs Saunier, and Catherine Grace Saunier; one step-great grandson, Tyler Boudreaux and wife Lisa; his brother and sister, Phillippe Saunier and Ruth Saunier Langlinais; a Godson, Jan Albert Trahan; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter-in-law, Donna Broussard Saunier; his grandson, SGT. Casey L. Saunier; a Godchild, James Langlinais; a nephew, John Kent Sonnier; and his brothers, Harvey Saunier and John Sonnier.

Serving as pallbearers are Kyle Saunier, Phillippe Saunier, Darby Boudreaux, Vic Saunier, Troy Sonnier and Christopher Langlinais. Honorary pallbearers are Jan Trahan, Briggs Saunier, Tyler Boudreaux, Francis Nunez, Oliver Nunez and Parker Nunez.

The family wishes to express their heartfelt gratitude to Tricia Landry, Christina Levine, Tana Levine, Victoria Harrison, Tara Keal and Camilla Levine, Dave’s caregivers who showed the utmost compassion and care. We are forever grateful.

