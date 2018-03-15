December 23, 1964 ~ March 12, 2018

ABBEVILLE — A memorial mass will be held at 10:00 AM on Friday, March 16, 2018 at St. Theresa of the Child Jesus Catholic Church, 101 N. Leonard St. in Abbeville, honoring the life of David Neil Faulk, 53, who died Monday, March 12, 2018 at Vermilion Health Care Center.

David is survived by his two daughters, Ashley R. Romero and husband Jay Romero, Jr. of Maurice, and Lauren Faulk of Abbeville; one son, Darrin Faulk of Abbeville; two grandchildren, Avery Romero and Lani Romero; mother, Gaynelle B. Faulk of Abbeville; paternal grandmother, Nell Hebert; and three sisters, Kathy Faulk, Claudette Faulk, and Jan Schriefer.

He was preceded in death by his father, Paul Dallas Faulk; maternal grandparents, Claude and Celia Bernard; paternal grandfather, Whitney Faulk; brother, Randy Faulk; and infant son, Avery “A.J.” Joseph Faulk.

