Abbeville – A Mass of Christian Burial for Mrs. Deanna Desormeaux Veazey, 73, will be held at 1:00PM on Tuesday, October 24, 2017 at St. Mary Magdelan Catholic Church with Fr. Michael Richard officiating. Interment will follow at Our Lady of Lourdes Cemetery in Erath.

Visitation will be held at David Funeral Home of Abbeville on Monday, October 23, 2017 from 5:00PM until 9:00PM with a recitation of the rosary at 7:00PM. Visitation will resume on Tuesday, October 24, 2017 from 8:00AM until the time of the services.

A Native of Grosse Isle and a resident of Abbeville, Mrs. Veazey died at 9:45AM on Friday, October 20, 2017 at Lady of the Oaks Retirement Manor. She enjoyed sewing, reading, and most of all she enjoyed her grandchildren. She was also a bookkeeper at TG&Y for a number of years.

She is survived by a son, Anthony Dailey and his wife Jonette of Gulfport, MS; a daughter, Amy Charpentier and her husband Alfred of Maurice; a brother, Simien (Sim) Desormeaux, Jr. and wife Kathy of Jayess, MS; a sister, Brenda Breaux of Abbeville; four grandchildren, Brandy Whatley, Alexis Charpentier, Ashton Charpentier, and Aiden Charpentier; a step-son, Norman Veazey; and step-daughters, Angela Veazey, Lois Michon, Rita Babin, and Cathy Duhon.

She was preceded in death by her husband, GusterVeazey; and her parents, SimienDesormeaux, Sr. and Cornelia Bourque Desormeaux; and step-daughter Glenda LeLeux

Serving as pallbearers will be Anthony Dailey, Simien (Sim) Desormeaux, Jr., Luke Desormeaux, Eric Breaux and other members of her family.

