ERATH — Funeral services for Deborah Ann Bergeron, 57, will be 6:00PM Monday January 29, 2018 in David Funeral Home of Erath.

Visitation will be in David Funeral Home of Erath from 2:00PM until 6:00PM with recitation of the rosary at 5:30PM Monday January 29, 2018.

Deborah, a native and life resident of Erath passed away Thursday January 25, 2018 in her residence with her family at her side. She loved sewing, crafting, and spending time with family and friends. She also enjoyed cooking and baking especially for the holidays. She was a loving and devoted mother and grandmother.

She is survived by her daughter Chelise Nicole Saunier of Delcambre; her sons Bryce Martin Vallot of Erath, and Joshua Neil Saunier and fiancée Ashley LeBlanc of Erath; 2 brothers Ricky Bergeron and Todd Bergeron both of Erath; a grandchild Nyla Rose Saunier.

She is preceded in death by her parents Phillip Bergeron and Helen DuBois and a sister Yvette Bergeron.

The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to the staff of St. Joseph Hospice, The Carpenter House, and Hospice of Acadiana for their care and concern during this difficult time.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.davidfuneralhome.org

David Funeral Home of Erath is in charge of arrangements 209 E. Putnam St. Erath, LA 70533 (337) 937-0405.