A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, November 29, 2018 at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church for Delanie Blair Foreman Chapman, 26, who passed away on November 26, 2018 after a lengthy battle with Lupus and Pulmonary Hypertension.

Fr. Paul Bienvenu, Pastor of St. Alphonsus Catholic Church, will be Celebrant of the Mass and will conduct the funeral services with Deacon Byron Soley.

Burial will take place in St. Alphonsus Cemetery.

Delanie, a resident of Maurice, was the daughter of David Foreman and Debbie Credeur Foreman. Delanie enjoyed the outdoors, whether it was duck hunting with her husband, deer hunting with her father, or mud riding, as long as she was outside she was happy. She also was an avid Disney enthusiast, and often planned vacations to Disneyworld Resorts. She would always say that her vacations to Disney was her escape from her sickness. Delanie loved animals especially her dogs, Bandit, Chevy and Tiger. Delanie's infectious smile always lit up the room where ever she went. She never met a stranger and was truly loved by all.

She is survived by her husband, Seth Chapman; parents, David and Debbie Foreman; sister, Danielle Morgan and husband Nick; in-laws, Daniel and Nikki Chapman; mother-in-law, Jessica Meaux; brother-in-law, Bruce Broussard; 4 nieces and nephews, Emily, Alley, Kenneth and Kendrick Morgan; paternal grandmother, Lucille Foreman; godchild, Jackson Faucheux; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her paternal grandfather, Paul Lyn Foreman; maternal grandparents, Lawrence and Viola Credeur.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Delhomme Funeral Home on Wednesday, November 28, 2018 from 11:00AM to 9:00PM. A Rosary will be recited at 7 p.m. on Wednesday evening in the funeral home. Visiting hours will continue Thursday from 8:00AM until the time of service.

Pallbearers will be David Foreman, Nick Morgan, Bruce Broussard, Daniel Chapman, Brock Dronet, Blake Morgan and Bryan Foreman.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Delanie's name can be made to the Pulmonary Hypertension Association, www.phassociation.org or the Lupus Foundation of America, www.lupus.org.

Personal condolences may be sent to the Chapman family at www.delhommefuneralhome.com.

Delhomme Funeral Home, 200 Chief H. Fred Road, Maurice, LA is in charge of funeral arrangements.