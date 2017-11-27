September 26, 1916 ~ November 25, 2017

KAPLAN — A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, November 28, 2017 at Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Roman Catholic Church honoring the life of Della Faulk Bourque, 101, who died Saturday, November 25, 2017 at Eastridge Nursing Center. She will be laid to rest at Kaplan Cemetery with Reverend Kendal Faulk officiating the services and serving as coconcelebrant will be Reverend Mark Miley. Serving as pallbearers will be Seth Stansbury, Blyde Frederick, Wesley Walker, Dennis Faulk, Neil Faulk, and Jody Faulk.

Della was an avid reader and gardener. She loved working in her yard, dancing, and cooking for everyone. Ms. Bourque was a world class traveler with voyages taking her to Majorca, Spain, Chicago, New York City, Hawaii, Canada, and Mexico City. She attributed her longevity to eating healthy homegrown foods and great genes.

She is survived by her three children, Raywood J. Faulk and his wife, Nolia T. Faulk of Kaplan, Kathleen Ladewig and her husband, Howard of Emory, TX, and Linda Faulk of Kaplan; 9 grandchildren; 21 great grandchildren and two on the way; and 4 great-great grandchildren and one on the way.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph Romero and the former Rosa Breaux; 12 siblings; her first husband, Dennis “Bulldo” Faulk; and her second husband, Maurice Bourque.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Kaplan, 300 N. Eleazar Ave., on Monday, November 27, 2017 from 2:00 PM until 9:00 PM with a rosary being prayed at 7:00 PM; Tuesday, November 28, 2017 from 8:00 AM until the procession departs for the church.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Kaplan, (337) 643-7276 [Service Information 225-5276].