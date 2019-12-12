April 7, 1930 ~ December 5, 2019

Della Mae Broussard Faulk passed away at Abbeville General Hospital on Thursday, December 5th, at 8:24pm. She was born in Kaplan, La on April 7, 1930. She was a graduate of St. Joseph Catholic High School in New Orleans, LA.

After high school, Della met and married Claiborne J. Faulk from Abbeville, LA and resided in New Orleans, LA where she worked as a homemaker. Then after a short time in Dallas, TX, they moved back to the Abbeville, LA area where they resided for the last 30+ years was on Sand Pit Road close to many of her children. Her home church was First Assembly of God in Youngsville, LA.

Della was someone who believed in investing in her community and in individual's lives. Alongside her husband, Della worked with Christians In Action and Sr. Jeanette, of the Dominican Rural Missionaries from France, helping to meet the needs of people in Vermilion Parish. You may have entered her home a guest but always departed as a friend as it was impossible to visit without having something to eat or drink. This also included her love for animals.

As a homemaker, Della would not have traded one moment as a wife, mother, supporter, fervent Christian, doctor, taxi, surgeon, counselor, comforter, teacher, accountant, referee, friend, entertainer, hostess, purchasing agent, economist, inspirer, coach, listener, chef and a host of other things. One of her greatest delights was her family and extended family as there was never a moment where she didn't have time for them.

Later in her life, again she served alongside her husband supporting churches and traveling to help missionaries bring the love of Jesus Christ to the world. Here love for people literally poured out of her life for all to see and as her family will say “we have never met a person who didn’t like or love our mother”. In the last 7 days, multitudes of messages and comments have clearly communicated how Della demonstrated love towards them and others. If there was one encompassing characteristic that described Della Mae Broussard Faulk, it was Christian Love. This is her legacy and it is her family’s heritage.

After her husband of 66 years entered eternity, December 4, 2014, she remained at her home in Abbeville until entering Maison du Monde Living Center in Abbeville where loving care was given.

She was a beloved daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, great-great grandmother and friend and she will be greatly missed.

She is survived by her children, Donald Ray Faulk (Sharon Frederick Faulk), Robert Claiborne Faulk (Jerri Touchet Faulk), Edward James Faulk, Thomas Michael Faulk (Lisa Hebert Faulk), Claiborne John Faulk Jr. (Maxine Larcade Faulk), and Marissa Faulk Moss (Dave Moss); nine grandchildren; twelve great grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Aristile and Gladys Broussard; and brothers, Donald and Thomas Broussard.

