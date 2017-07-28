ERATH – A Mass of Christian Burial for Mrs. Della Mae LeBlanc Lopez, 85, will be held at 1:00PM on Saturday, July 29, 2017 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church with Fr. Andre Metrejean officiating. Interment will follow at Our Lady of Lourdes Mausoleum.

Visitation will be held at David Funeral Home of Erath on Saturday, July 29, 2017 from 8:30AM until the time of the services with a recitation of the rosary at 11:00AM.

A native of Delcambre and a lifelong resident of Erath, Mrs. Lopez died at 7:55AM on Thursday, July 27, 2017 at Maison de Monde Nursing Center. She was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church and was known for her willingness to cook for anyone that came into her home. She also cooked for those that were sick or in need.

She is survived by two sons, Brady Lopez and his wife Tina of Erath and Keith Lopez of Erath; a daughter, Lisa Lopez of Erath; two sisters, LeAnna Richard of Abbeville and Eldred Landry of Coteau; seven grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Johnny Lopez; her parents, Simonette and Edith Bouillion LeBlanc; and four brothers, Hadwing LeBlanc, Dallas LeBlanc, Hodges LeBlanc, and Stafford LeBlanc.

Serving as pallbearers will be Jarret Lopez, Jake Lopez, Brandon Lopez, Jarrod Delsatte, Seth Decoux, and Craig Richard.

The family would like to greatly thank Bridgeway Hospice, Maison de Monde Nursing Home, and her sitters, Kathy Fredrick, Darlene LeBlanc, Alanda Arceneaux, Janice Blanchard, and Shirley Reaux for their extraordinary love and care for their mother.

