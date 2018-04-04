November 25, 1930 ~ April 2, 2018

ABBEVILLE — A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:30 PM on Friday, April 6, 2018 at St. Theresa of the Child Jesus Catholic Church honoring the life of Della Mae Richard Sellers, 87, who died Monday, April 2, 2018 at Maison du Monde Living Center. She will be laid to rest at St. Paul Cemetery with Rev. Gregory Cormier officiating the services. Pallbearers will be Shane Stelly, Chet Stelly, Derek Meaux, Dane Meaux, Dylan Meaux and Chris Romero.

Della is survived by her two daughters, Judy Meaux and her husband Lyman, and Debra Richard and her husband Russell; five grandchildren, Dane Meaux and his wife Amy, Shane Stelly, Derek Meaux and his wife Becky, Chet Stelly and his wife Brandy, and Devin Romero and her husband Chris; two step-grandchildren, Angela Broussard and her husband Randy, and Kirk Richard and his wife Julie; sixteen great grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren; and one sister, Elta Lege.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Harris Joseph Sellers; and parents, Arduse Richard and the former Pelina Hargrave.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Friday, April 6, 2018 from 9:00 AM until 1:15 PM when the procession will depart for the church. A rosary being prayed at 11:00 AM.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Abbeville, (337) 893-4661.