Delores Jane Simon Stoute

ERATH – A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated for Delores S. Stoute, age 85, at 10:00AM on Friday, June 23, 2017 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church with Fr. David Hebert officiating. Interment will follow at Our Lady of Lourdes Mausoleum.

Visitation will take place at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church on Friday from 8:30AM until Mass with a rosary being recited at 9:00AM by the Catholic Daughters.

Mrs. Stoute passed away on Saturday, June 17, 2017 surrounded by her loving family.

Delores was born on February 27, 1932 to the late Edval and Elodie Dubois Simon and was one of five children. She married the love of her life Vories J. Stoute in 1951 and they had three children. She worked as an office manager for Dr. Bernard Lahasky, Dr. David Lahasky, and also for Scott Hollier. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends during camping trips and going on vacations to the beach. She had a passion for working with children and was a Girl Scout Troop Leader for years. Later in life she enjoyed painting, quilting, knitting, and crochet. Most of all she loved to cook and entertain for family and friends. Delores was a loving wife, mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend. She will be deeply missed by all those who knew and loved her.

She is survived by her husband, Vories J. Stoute of Erath; her children Timothy P. Stoute of Erath, Kassey S. LeBlanc and husband Tim of Texas, Hope S. Hebert and husband Sean of Youngsville; two brothers, Roger Simon and wife Sabra of Erath, Edval Simon and wife Barbara of Delcambre; one sister, Liben Broussard of Meaux; half-sister, Ruby Simon of Erath; six grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Edval and Elodie Dubois Simon; one sister, Lolian Volges; and two granddaughters, Heather and Michelle LeBlanc.

The family would like to give special thanks to the sitters who sat with Mrs. Delores, Patra Daugereau and Lisa Knight, the staff of Lafayette General Medical Center ICU, and Acadian Homecare.

You may sign the guest register book and express condolences online at www.davidfuneralhome.org

Family assisted by David Funeral Home of Erath, 209 East Putnam Street, (337) 937-0405.