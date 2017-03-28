June 14, 1924 ~ March 24, 2017

KAPLAN — A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, March 29, 2017 at Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Roman Catholic Church honoring the life of Delta Stelly, 92, who died Friday, March 24, 2017 at Stone County Medical Center. She will be laid to rest at Kaplan Cemetery with Reverend Paul Bienvenu officiating the services.

She is survived by her three sons, Donald Stelly of Kaplan, Lonnie Stelly of Kaplan, and Daniel “Peppy” Stelly and his wife, Marlyn of Kaplan; one sister, Ella Guidry Hannie of Lafayette; 10 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; and 15 great-great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Hubert Stelly; one brother, Emedis “Bruce” Broussard, Jr.; two great grandsons, Logan Michael LeBlanc and Blake James Stelly; and one great granddaughter, Hillary Rae Stelly.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Kaplan, 300 N. Eleazar Ave., on Tuesday, March 28, 2017 from 4:00 PM until 10:00 PM with a rosary being prayed at 7:00 PM; Wednesday, March 29, 2017 from 10:00 AM until services.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Kaplan, (337) 643-7276 [Service Information 225-5276]. Condolences may be sent to the Stelly family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.