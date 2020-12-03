ABBEVILLE – Funeral services for Dena Reed Henderson, 56,will be held Friday December 4, 2020 at 10:00 AM in David Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held Thursday December 3, 2020 from 3:00 PM until 9:00 PM and will resume Friday from 8:00 AM until time of services. Burial will follow in Green Cemetery.

Dena was a native of Abbeville and a resident of Lafayette; she will be remembered as being a loving wife, mother and friend to all. Dena passed away Tuesday December 1, 2020 at Lafayette General Hospital.

Survivors include her husband Robert Henderson; her daughter Ashley and her husband Blythe Hebert; two sisters Eva Calahan, and Lorraine Romero; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Dena was preceded in death by her parents William and Anna Rose Vincent Reed; and her sister Katherine Reed.

Condolences may be sent to the Henderson family at www.davidfuneralhome.org

In order to help keep the community safe we will honor the July 13, 2020 Louisiana Mandates. All families and their guests are required to wear a face covering while at the funeral home. Thank you for your understanding in this unprecedented time.

