October 30, 1997 ~ May 6, 2019

ABBEVILLE — A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:00 PM on Friday, May 10, 2019 at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church honoring the life of Destiny Renee Lormand, 21, who died Monday, May 6, 2019. She will be laid to rest at Bancker Cemetery with Reverend Louis Richard officiating the services. Serving as pallbearers will be Bryce Luquette, Ryan Luquette, Tracy Luquette, Paul LeBlanc, Dominic Seaux and Shane LeBlanc.

Destiny is survived by her parents, Gale and Katti Luquette; sister, Taylor Luquette; two brothers, Bryce Luquette and his wife Cameron, and Ryan Luquette; maternal grandmother, Deborah Ledoux and her husband Jeremy; maternal great grandmother, Willa Simon; paternal grandparents, Hildes Aube and Joe Anders; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Remus Richard, Jr.; and maternal great grandparents, Remus Richard, Sr. and Verta Mae Richard; and godfather, Jacob Lormand.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Thursday, May 9, 2019 from 10:00 AM until 10:00 PM with a rosary being prayed at 7:00 PM; Friday, May 10, 2019 from 8:00 AM until 12:45 PM when the procession will depart for the church.

