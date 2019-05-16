October 30, 1997 ~ May 6, 2019

ABBEVILLE — A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Bancker Cemetery honoring the life of Destiny Renee Lormand, 21, who died Monday, May 6, 2019.

Destiny is survived by her parents, Gale and Katti Luquette; sister, Taylor Luquette; two brothers, Bryce Luquette and his wife Cameron, and Ryan Luquette; maternal grandmother, Deborah Ledoux and her husband Jeremy; maternal great grandmother, Willa Simon; paternal grandparents, Hildes Aube and Joe Anders; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Remus Richard, Jr.; and maternal great grandparents, Remus Richard, Sr. and Verta Mae Richard.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Abbeville, (337) 893-4661.