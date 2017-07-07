Devons Vincent “Mr. V”

April 18, 1949 ~ July 5, 2017

KAPLAN — Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, July 8, 2017 at Vincent Funeral Home - Kaplan honoring the life of Devons “Mr. V” Vincent, 68, who passed away on Wednesday, July 5, 2017 at his residence.

He is survived by his wife of 29 years, Rebecca “Becky” Boggs Vincent of Kaplan; one son, Lance Vincent of Lafayette; one daughter, Rachel and her husband, Luke Lopez of Welsh; four grandsons, Taylor, Trevor, Trent, and Tanner Lopez of Welsh; one brother, Conroy Vincent and his wife, Cheryl of Kaplan; and two nieces, Kate Vincent and Claire and her husband, Justin Guidry.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy P. Vincent and the former Mary Hazel Mouton.

The family would like to thank the physicians, nurses, and staff of Lafayette General Medical Center and Hospice of Acadiana. In lieu of flowers the family request that donations be made to Hospice of Acadiana (2600 Johnston, Ste 200, Lafayette, La 70503) or Reel Recovery (160 Brookside Road, Needham, MA, 02492).

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Kaplan, 300 N. Eleazar Ave., on Saturday, July 8, 2017 from 9:00 AM until services with a rosary being prayed at 12:30 PM.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Kaplan, (337) 643-7276 [Service Information 225-5276]. Condolences may be sent to the Vincent family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.