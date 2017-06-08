Dewayne DeVoltz “Moose”

August 29, 1946 ~ June 7, 2017

ABBEVILLE — A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, June 10, 2017 at the American Legion Hall – Kaplan honoring the life of Dewayne DeVoltz, 70, who died Wednesday, June 7, 2017 at his residence

He is survived by his wife, Pamela Johnson DeVoltz; sons, Dewayne “Rocky” DeVoltz, Jr. and James Himel; five daughters, Melanie LeBlanc, Diane Graft, Jackie Robertson, Donna Vizina and Heather Menard; brothers, Kenneth DeVoltz and Jimmy DeVoltz; sisters, Barbara Gaylean and Nell Hebert; seventeen grandchildren; and six great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph DeVoltz and the former Beulah Mitchell; brother, Doyle DeVoltz; and sister, Evajean Harris.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at the American Legion, 1504 American Legion Rd, Kaplan, LA 70548 from 10:00 AM until time of service.

