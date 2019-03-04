September 23, 1948 ~ March 3, 2019

Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding.

Proverbs 3:6

ABBEVILLE — Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at Harvest Time Tabernacle honoring the life of Diana Lynn Gaspard Broussard, 70, passed away on March 3, 2019 at her residence in Abbeville, LA. She will be laid to rest at Graceland Cemetery with Pastor Steve Delino officiating the services. Pallbearers will be Charles “Butch” Wright, Carroll “Bubba” LeBlanc, Chris Broussard, Kevin Broussard, Logan Broussard, and Colin Broussard. Honorary pallbearer will be Izabella Broussard.

She was born on September 23, 1948 in Abbeville, LA to Raymon A. and Lou Vella B. Gaspard. Diana married Robert J. “Bobby” Broussard on July 16, 1966 in Abbeville, LA. They were to celebrate their 53rd Wedding anniversary this year.

Diana is survived by her husband, Bobby and their two sons; Chris and his wife Mary

Broussard of Meaux, LA and Kevin Broussard and friend, Nicky Bison of Abbeville,

LA; three grandchildren; Logan and Colin Broussard of Erath, LA and Izabella Broussard of Meaux, LA; three brothers; Ray and wife Jaci Gaspard of Baton Rouge, LA, Cleveland and wife Ruth Gaspard, and Richard and wife Daphne Gaspard all of Lafayette, LA; one sister, Nancy and husband Carroll “Bubba” Leblanc of Abbeville, LA; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Diana was preceded in death by her parents, Raymon A. and Lou Vella B. Gaspard; her in-laws; Leon and Eloise B. Broussard; sister-in-law, Lois B. Broussard; brother-in-law, Marcus Daniel “Slick” Pere’; nieces; Katherine “Katie Mac” Gaspard and Donna B. Saunier; nephew, Matthew Reed Pere’; and great nephew, Casey Lewis Saunier.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 from 10:00 AM until 9:00 PM; Wednesday, March 6, 2019 from 8:00 AM until 1:45 PM when the procession will depart for the church.

The family would like to thank the compassionate staff of Acadian Hospice and Palliative Care, and caregivers, Rebecca Brock and Susan Gibson. The family also would like to express their appreciation to Dr. Henry Kaufman IV, Dr. Stephen Abshire, Dr. Moses Kitakule, Dr. Ronald Lahasky, Dr. Michael Cain and LGMC Cancer Center at Abbeville General Hospital.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.

