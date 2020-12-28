August 12, 1940 ~ December 25, 2020

KAPLAN — A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2:30 PM on Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Roman Catholic Church honoring the life of Diana Seaux Landry, 80, who died Friday, December 25, 2020. She will be laid to rest at Abshire Cemetery with Reverend Mark Miley officiating the services.

She is survived by her daughter, Leigh Ford and her husband, Bill of Overland Park, KS; her two sisters, Gail Blackburn of Tyler, TX and Christine LeMaire of Lafayette; her brother, Earl Seaux of Kaplan; her five grandchildren; and her seven great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John Reiley Landry; her parents, Aristile Seaux and the former Anna Mae DeBlanc; her son, Ted Landry; and her daughter, Terry Landry Schexnider.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Kaplan, 300 N. Eleazar Ave., on Tuesday, December 29, 2020 from 9:00 AM until the procession departs for the church at 2:15 PM with a rosary being prayed at 11:00 AM.

Her family would like to express a debt of gratitude to Cindy Mire for her care and compassion of Mrs. Landry during this time.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Kaplan.