A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, March 22, 2017 to honor the life of Mrs. Dinh Thi Duc, 95 years, who passed away on February 22 at her residence in Saigon, Vietnam. Father Greg Cormier will be officiating the Memorial Mass at noon, to be held at St. Theresa of the Child Jesus Catholic Church in Abbeville, LA.

Mrs. Dinh Thi Duc was a faithful Catholic who lived by Christ’s examples in every way. She was a strong, talented, intelligent, and loving woman who instilled in her family the value of education. Her memory continues to live on through her family and the positive influences she made in the Vietnamese community.

Mrs. Dinh Thi Duc is survived by her children: Mai Trung Chinh, Mai Chi Hai and his wife Tran Ngoc, Mai Le Vy and her husband Pham Tan, Mai Quynh Dung and her husband Hoang Phien, Mai Quynh Anh and her husband Tran Thai.

She is survived by her nine grandchildren: Huy Pham, Dr. LanMinh Pham and her husband Lloyd Everett Chachere, LanKhanh Pham and her husband Joey Benoit, Son Pham, Trinity Mai Palabrica and her husband Mark Palabrica, Mai Ngoc Quang, Mai Ngoc Minh, Tran Son, and Hoang Phuc. Her lineage continues with five great-grandchildren and one great-grandson on the way.

She was preceded in death by her husband Mai Xuan Thai, her daughter Mai Le Van, and her brother Fr. Dinh Cong Trinh.