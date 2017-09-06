Dolores I. Broussard Faulk (Dibby)

July 5, 1933 - September 5, 2017

ABBEVILLE — A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday, September 6, 2017 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Leroy honoring the life of Dibby B. Faulk who died at her home on September 4, 2017 at 5:45 am surrounded by family and friends.

She will be laid to rest at St. Mary Magdalen Cemetery with Reverend Nicholas Dupré officiating.

Pallbearers will be her grandsons Joey Faulk and Christopher Faulk, her son in laws Kim Broussard and Jude Faulk and her nephews Daniel Sonnier and Bruce Sonnier.

She is survived by her 3 children Michelle F. Broussard and her husband Kim, Paul C. Faulk and his wife, Erin and Valerie F. Faulk and her husband Jude. 10 grandchildren Desiree Romero and her husband Nathan, Alexis Dailey and her husband Scott, Amanda Trahan and her husband Eric, Christopher Faulk, Ashley Burks and her husband Ian, Alicia Faulk and her fiancé Jeffrey Nicklas, Kate Faulk, Joey Faulk, Haley Faulk and Emily Faulk and 11 great grandchildren, Karlee and Rhett Romero, Amelia, Samuel and Cullen Dailey, Keller, Reed, Tate and Shea Trahan, and Everett and Knox Burks. Two sisters, Florence (Flo) B. Rageur of Baton Rouge and Frances B. Bickham of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, as well as numerous nieces and nephews, all of whom she loved .

She was preceded in death by her father Jules J. Broussard, her mother Eunice LaSalle Broussard, sisters, Laurence (LoLo) B. Sonnier, Sr. Marie Therese Broussard, O.Carmel, Eunice B. Duchamp, Marjorie Broussard, Irene B. Dehart and Heloise Broussard and brothers, Andre Earl Broussard, R.F.(Roy Felix) Broussard and C.L. (Charles Lucious) Broussard.

Dibby was a hard worker outside and inside the home. She was fiercely independent and was proud of the accomplishments she made on her own. She loved her family deeply and loved the time she had with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren, always letting you know how proud she was of all of them.

The family would also like to thank her nurse through Lourdes Palliative Care, Susan and all the bathers and staff of Lourdes Palliative Care for making the last few months of her life a little better. A special thanks to the women who cared for her so well in the last months of her life her friend and sitter Denease, and Dru and Ruby, you became like family to her. Thanks for sharing in her life.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Tuesday, September 5, 2017 from 4:00 pm until 9:00 pm with a rosary to be prayed at 7:00 pm ; Wdenesday, September 6, 2017 from 8:00 am until 10:30 am when the procession will depart for the church.

She was a very proud graduate of Mt. Carmel High School class of 1951. In lieu of flowers please make contributions to Mt. Carmel School of Abbeville to help aid in continuing the tradition of catholic education in this city.

